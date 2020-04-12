Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers this afternoon. High 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.