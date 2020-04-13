Uniontown
William Petruska, 92, of Uniontown, passed Tuesday, April 8, 2020, in Peroni Personal Care Home. He was born September 7, 1927, in Lamberton, a son of the late Michael and Anna Varhol Petruska.
He was the husband of the late Mary Ann Palya Petruska; brother of Dorothea (the late Leonard) Medvitz of Uniontown and the late Michael, John, Joe, Steve, George, Anna, Mary and Sr. Celestine OSB, Petruska; also survived by many nieces and nephews and a sister-in-law Theresa Petraska.
William was a 1946 graduate of Uniontown High School and attended the Waynesburg and West Virginia colleges. He was a Korean War veteran serving in the Army, an auto mechanic who loved his work, a member of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Church of Uniontown, AMVETS of Hopwood and the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of Uniontown.
Due to social protective measures during the coronavirus pandemic crisis, a private viewing and a Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held for family. Entombment will be in Mt. Macrina Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. John Byzantine Church or the AMVETS in Hopwood in his memory.
Announcement by the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME of Uniontown. Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
