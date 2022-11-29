Hiller
William R. “Willie” Bauer, 72, of Hiller, passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at his home.
He was born in New Eagle on December 10, 1949, the oldest son of the late William W. and Elizabeth Cowie Bauer.
Willie is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Nancy Turner Bauer; daughter, Kelly Bauer; son, Jason Bauer; sisters: Christie Baldwin, Elizabeth (Danny) Swartz, Margaret Turner; brothers: Robert (Fran) Bauer, Timothy Bauer.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army 101st Airborne Division during Vietnam. Willie worked at both U. S. Steel Irvin Works and the Allenport Mill. He retired from the Cal U grounds crew in January of 2016.
He will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.
Willies’ family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at the BLAIR LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, PA where his funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. with Pastor Grafton Eailason officiating. Interment will be held at 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 6, 2022 in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, 1158 Morgan Road, Bridgeville, Pa 15017 Everyone meet at the cemetery.
