William R. Hannan Jr.

Rostraver Township
William R. ‘’Bill’’ Hannan Jr., 73, of Rostraver Township, died suddenly Friday, August 12, 2022.
Born in Connellsville September 22, 1948, a son of the late William R. Hannan Sr. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Sandy and Robin.
Bill was employed at Dravo Corporation, where he was a crane operator. After suffering a terrible accident at work, he underwent many surgeries on his back. He suffered with chronic back pain throughout his remaining life, but this did not stop him from doing the things he loved. Heavy machinery was his passion, owning, repairing, and operating them between his fight with chronic pain.
His love for the outdoors sparked his interest in becoming the president of the Star Junction Fish & Game Club for over 40 years. In this role, he also instructed the Hunter’s Education Courses for thousands of young hunters over the years. He was the center of their community and success and constructed most, if not all, of the structures that exist on the property. He is loved by many people of the SJF&G community that we consider to be his “extended family”.
He loved making the holiday hams and turkeys for his family get-togethers. Also, he loved to travel to a few select places: Erie, Benezette, and of course.... “The Club”.
As I write this obituary of a man I love, I can hear a turkey in the distance chirping out and I know you are with me... forever & always in my heart, I miss you, and will forever be proud to be your Son.
Dad, your “Hey You”, will handle it from here. Love, your Daughter.
He is survived by his wife, Karen L. Branthoover Hannan; son, Robert (Linda) Hannan of Rostraver; daughter, Laura (Mark) Uhrin of Perryopolis; grandchildren, Ashlee Uhrin, Timothy Uhrin, Evan Hannan and Raya Hannan; and great-granddaughters, Olivia Uhrin and Leni Kiester; brother, Dennis (Georgette) Hannan of Elizabeth Township; sisters, Peggy, Betty, Kathy, Frances and Judy; brother-in-law, Thomas (Debbie) Branthoover of Rostraver; numerous nieces and nephews including Alvin Branthoover, David Hamer, Donald Hamer, Holly Branthoover and Tommy Branthoover.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 15, in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME, INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, (724-929-7934), www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com, where a funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 16, with Pastor Ken Sommerfeldt officiating.
