Gibsonia
William R. Krall Jr, of Gibsonia, formerly of Wickhaven, 80, on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Beloved husband for 56 years of Jean Mutschler Krall. Loving father, of Jeanine (Douglas) Pferdehirt, Julia (Mike) Mitchell, Michelle (Peter Shiptenko) Krall and Bill (Danielle) Krall, grandfather, of Rachel, Eve, Juliette, Amanda, Julianna, Ian, Grant, Luke, Jack and Connor; great-grandfather of Damien; brother, of Bernadine (Randy) Seman. Proceeded in death by parents, William and Frances Krall; and sister, Lynette (Raymond) Koshara.
William was a generous and devoted family man, who loved spending time in nature, fishing and golfing. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He cherished more than anything spending time with his "sweetest girl in the world", Jean.
Friends to be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, and 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, at 12 Noon in St. Ursula Church, 3937 Kirk Avenue, Allison Park. Family suggests donations to Sisters of Charity at Seton Hill, https://scsh.org/donate/. Please express condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.