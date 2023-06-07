Blainsburg
Retired Pennsylvania State Trooper William R. Saghy, 79, of Blainsburg, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023.
He was born October 23, 1943, in Deemston, to the late John and Irene Grove Saghy.
Bill was also retired from the Washington County Sheriff Department.
He was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the U.S. Army and was a member of the Centerville and West Brownsville American Legion, the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge, California Gun Club and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Uniontown.
Bill was highly respected as a good family man and a close friend to many.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joann Kuhar Saghy; son, Dr. William R. Saghy, Jr. and wife Leanna; three grandchildren, Ava, Liam and Ella; sister, Mary Jane Seghi; brother, Herbert Saghy and Sheila; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill was predeceased by his daughter, Dr. Marcy Lynn Saghy; and his brothers, James, Charles and Eugene.
Friends will be received for both William Saghy and his daughter, Marcy, who past away in 2020, from 9 until 9:30 a.m., the time of a prayer service, Friday, June 9, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville. A Memorial Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in the Historic Church of St. Peter, Brownsville, with the Rev. Fr. Efren Ambre as celebrant.
Entombment in Lafayette Memorial Park, with full military rites accorded by American Legion Posts 705, 940, 275 and 838.
The family would like to thank Concordia Hospice, especially Mary Ann, Nicole and Jess for their loving care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.