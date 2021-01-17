Wheeling
William R. Shoaf, 92, of Wheeling, W.Va., passed away Monday, January 11, 2021, in Wheeling Hospital.
He was born July 12, 1928, in Uniontown, a son of the late Ray B. and Asia Ross Shoaf.
Bill was a retired Vice President of the former Wheeling National Bank, now Wesbanco, having served 37 years in the consumer finance industry. He served honorably in the U.S. Army Medical Corp during the Korean conflict.
He was a 59-year member of the Wheeling Lions Club, having served in offices at the club, district and multiple district levels, a member of the West Liberty Ancient Free & Accepted Masons Lodge 26 and the Bethany Order of the Eastern Star #64.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at their Laurel Highlands hide-away, hiking, golfing, nightly camp fires and dining out. He enjoyed the outdoors.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elinor Newcomer Shoaf; sister, Mildred Fast; brothers, Clifford Shoaf and Mervin Shoaf.
Bill is survived by his three children, daughter, Linda Day Carman of Wheeling, W.Va.; and sons, William David Shoaf (Christina Hess) of Williamstown, W.Va. and Curtis Neal Shoaf (Darlene Taylor) of Wheeling, W.Va.; grandchildren include, Justin Shoaf (Cassidi), Carla Bailey (Luke), Clifford Shoaf, Ross Carman (Amanda), Christine Reeves (Andrew), Amanda Shoaf, Edward Carman III (Susan) and Lisa Frazier (Tony); and several great-grandchildren.
Inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family in the Walnut Hill Methodist Church, Uniontown.
Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Wheeling Lions Club, P.O. Box 1122, Wheeling, WV 26003 or Stone Presbyterian Church, 25 E. Cove Avenue, Wheeling, WV 26003.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of KEPNER FUNERAL HOMES, Wheeling, W.Va.
Personal condolences can be expressed at www.kepnerfuneral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.