William R. Snoddy, Jr.

Chalk Hill
William R. "Billy" Snoddy Jr., of Chalk Hill, and Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., passed away peacefully, in his home, with his parents by his side, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. He was 56 years young.
He is survived by his parents, William R. Sr. and Patricia M. Snoddy; sisters, Shera (Jerry) Lorenze and Shelly Snoddy, both of Morgantown, W.Va., nieces, Dr. Alyssa Lorenze (Anthony) and Alexis Lorenze Warder (Zachary), Christiana Beimel (Jon); dearest nephews, Nicklaus Beimel (Chloe), the late Kevin Zahron, all of Morgantown; and special friend, Jamie Hasley of Ohiopyle.
Billy also leaves behind two of the biggest pieces of his heart, daughters, Aleah Renee, 24, of Palm Beach, Fla., and Olivia Grace, 20, currently attending DePaul University in Chicago, Ill. From a man who grew up loving big trucks, fast cars, and playing in the dirt... his daughters brought out a side many hadn't seen before. Billy became the biggest supporter in the stands flying home from Pittsburgh to Palm Beach on weekends to see his daughters at their high school football games. When asked what # his son was, Billy would proudly respond "I'm a Cheer Dad". The crowd remembers him fondly - and even awarded him a CHEER DAD t-shirt, which he wore to every game. With his oldest daughter, Aleah~ he became quite the Disney aficionado; the two of them enjoying roaming a Disney resort proclaiming, "We're just not feeling too magical today"...... and giggling all the while. Aleah and Olivia are truly Daddy's Girls. He thrived with them and they truly brought out his very best. He wanted for his girls more than he ever wanted for himself.
Billy was also Fur Pap to "Fig" and Fur Dad to "Bandit". Bandit attended work with Billy for nearly 17 years fully earning his title as Chief Partner and Canine in Crime.
William attended Laurel Highlands High School and graduated from Ringgold High School, Monongahela, in 1984. As a stand-out quarterback, he was quickly recruited and accepted a full scholarship to James Madison University in Winchester, Va., graduating in 1988. He went on to fulfill his role at Golden Eagle Construction as vice president and has worn many hats in the family business over the years. Employing a large portion of Fayette County and beyond, Billy was known for his ability to lead with both influence and inspiration.
Known for his contagious laugh, boyish good looks, affable smile, and huge heart, Billy Snoddy had it all. He offered it all, too, being a loyal and trusting friend you could turn to and trust.
In more recent years, you'd find Billy, now affectionately known as "Uncle Bill", holding court, with a cigar in hand and a smile on his lips. His adoring court was his prized nephew, Nicklaus along with special friends, Kevin, Jon, Mason, Ryan, Chris, Chez, William and Simon. Spinning tales for hours on end about nearly everything and anything, quoting from Yellowstone to Smokey and the Bandit. This lively crew kept Uncle Bill on his toes, and kept him young. We are grateful to these boys beyond measure.
In the end, when the inevitable came calling, it was Billy who called the shots. While he couldn't stop death, he was certainly going to give it a run for its money, and he chose to take the scenic route. Home was Mom and Dad. Fayette County. Golden Eagle. The Stone Quarry. Clover Lane. These places in his heart came calling and Billy followed. Home, he found.... is where your heart is. At 56 years young, Billy lived more life in those years than one would think possible. He did it all, and if it wasn't possible, he did it anyway.
A man with many interests and hobbies, Billy had a genuine fascination with all things World War II; Billy had amassed an impressive collection of memorabilia and artifacts. He believed that these men were the true heroes and often made public pleas for their remembrance and support of them. He supported Wounded Warriors and various other veteran's charities and it's the family's hope that one may consider these charities in his memory.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA 15401, where friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 5. Visitation will continue in the funeral home from 10 until 11 a.m., the time of service celebrating Billy's life, Thursday, April 6, with Pastor Kevin Cain officiating. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or the funeral home Facebook Page.
