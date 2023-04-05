Chalk Hill
William R. "Billy" Snoddy, Jr., of Chalk Hill, and Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., passed away peacefully, in his home, with his parents by his side, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. He was 56 years young.
Billy supported Wounded Warriors and various other veteran's charities and it's the family's hope that one may consider these charities in his memory.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA 15401, where friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 5. Visitation will continue in the funeral home from 10 until 11 a.m., the time of service celebrating Billy's life, Thursday, April 6, with Pastor Kevin Cain officiating. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or the funeral home Facebook Page.
