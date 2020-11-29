Brownsville
William Ray "Bill" Brady, 73, of Brownsville, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at the home of his daughter, Michelle.
He was born May 4, 1947, in Brownsville, a son of the late Richard Brady Jr. and Opal Lancaster Brady.
He was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the United States Marine Corps as a Combat Engineer. Bill attained the rank of Lance Corporal. He also was awarded two purple hearts. He was very proud of his service to his country.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, William Ray Brady Jr.; and a grandson, Dustin Ray Guthrie.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Michelle Soroka and husband Paul, with whom he resided; and his son, Marc Brady; five grandchildren, James Guthrie, Aarron Guthrie, Samantha Soroka, Dakota Brady and Maegan Bernheisel; five great-grandchildren, James Guthrie, Faith Guthrie, Jeremiah Brady, Isabella Brady, Brooklyn Bernheisel; three brothers, Thomas Brady, Robert "Robin" Brady, David "Dave" Brady.
Funeral Services are private for his immediate family only.
Arrangements are under the direction of THE SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME of Brownsville.
