William Raymond Wilson, 64, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Thursday, January 19, 2023. William, better known as Bill, was born and raised in Uniontown.
Bill proudly worked at UPS until retiring to Margaritaville, S.C. at age 62. He will be remembered by friends and family as a hard worker with a kind, generous heart and witty jokes.
He is survived by his wife, Deanna Wilson; children, Billy (Lauren) and Wendy (Nick); grandchildren, Logan, Lincoln, and Liliana Hair, Scarlet and Presley Wilson.
He is also survived by sisters, Patty, Connie, and Linda.
He is predeceased by his mother Betty Wilson and father William Wilson.
Memorial Service will be held at Grace Brethren Church on Saturday January 28, 2023 at 11 a.m. Service at 12 p.m. Dinner for immediate family to follow.
