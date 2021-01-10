formerly of Masontown
William "Bill" Rieger, 72, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020, in Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, Fla. Bill was born December 2, 1948, in Uniontown, to the late Charles Rieger and Catherine Smith Rieger.
Bill enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served our Nation during the Vietnam War. After the war, he continued his pursuit of service to others by joining the Cleveland Police Department, retiring with more than 25 years of service as a highly respected and decorated officer.
Shortly after returning home from the war, Bill met the love of his life, Mary. Together they had two children, Catherine and William A. Rieger, and celebrated 46 years together before leaving too soon.
In retirement, Bill and Mary moved to Hernando, Fla., and spent their time with family, motorcycling and lovingly doting on his children and grandchildren.
He was a proud patriot, veteran, devoted brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend. His entire life was dedicated to protecting and serving the people of our country.
Bill's love for long road trips and pizza, his uncanny wit, sarcastic humor, big smile, and generous kind heart will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Bill leaves to cherish his loving memory to his adoring wife, Mary Rieger; his children, Catherine Jenkins and William Rieger; and his five grandchildren, Jordann, Lexi, Garrett, Brenton and Breely; sisters Shirley Patterson and Betty Mandrick.
A celebration to honor the life of Bill will be held in July 2021 and he will be laid to rest in Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, Fla., amongst his brothers and sisters in arms who have also worn the cloth of our Nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.