Tower Hill 1
William Robert Olesko, 75, of Tower Hill 1, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in his home, with his loving family by his side. He was born July 8, 1944, in Republic, a son of Andrew E. and Elsie E. Winterhalter Olesko.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marie Eleanor Kopacko (April 2020); and his brother, George Olesko (January 2003).
He was a member of the former parish of the Church of Madonna of Czestochowa, Cardale. He retired as a welder / painter from E. W. Bowman, Inc. In his spare time you would often find Bill helping a neighbor with their lawn mower or anything else that needed fixed. But most of all he enjoyed his family and spending time with his grandchildren.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Marilyn Kay McGaw Olesko; children William Robert Olesko II and wife Angela of Tower Hill 1, and Tricia Leigh Olesko of Uniontown; grandchildren Brittany Skinner and husband Ronnie, Kyler Clark, Caleb Olesko, Addison Olesko, Aubrey Olesko; brothers and sisters Arlene Shipley of Roscoe, Kathleen Dendor and husband Paul of Alexandria, Va., Andrew Olesko Jr. and wife Joyce of Thompson #1, James Olesko of Thompson #1, Albert Olesko and wife Joann of Republic.
Family and friends will be welcomed from 2 to 8 pm. Friday, May 29, at KISH FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic. Special precautions will be taken to adhere to the COVID-19 virus guidelines, but will not limit one's ability to pay respects. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30, with Pastor Jason Lamer officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
