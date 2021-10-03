Masontown
William S. Hoist, 69, of Masontown, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021.
He was born July 8, 1952, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Stephen J. and Betty J. Lipchinsky Hoist.
William was preceded in death by his parents; and his daughter, Angela Hoist.
He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish. He retired from the Blacksville #2 coal mine with 45 years of service, and was a avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed meeting his friends at the Meadows.
William is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Terry Kozar Hoist; children, Jennifer Huseman (George "dough boy"), Amy Clark (David); grandchildren, Gage Hoist, with whom he shared his home, Madeline "Pig Head" Huseman, Declan Clark; siblings, Stephen Hoist (Millie), and Stephanie Hoist.
He is also survived by his dogs, Roxie and Misty Blu.
Friends will be received in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 515 N. Main Street, Masontown, from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, October 6, when a blessing service will be held. Interment will be private.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.