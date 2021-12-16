Dunbar
William "Bill" Samuel Cunningham, 80, of Dunbar, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 13, 2021, with his loving family by his side. He was born April 1, 1941, in Jollytown.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Dawn Druhot Cunningham; his daughters, Samantha VanSickle and husband Michael, Garnet Close and husband Clarence; grandchildren, Ashlee Druhot, Gregory VanSickle and wife Trisha, Harley Russell, Barbie Russell and fiance Elliot, Meaghan VanSickle, Lawrence Close and Ally VanSickle. Also surviving are three children to a previous marriage, Victoria Cunningham Latham, William Samuel Cunningham Jr. and Anita Cunningham; and two siblings, Susie Brinegar and husband Tom, and Jimmy Cunningham.
Bill was an Air Force Veteran. He drove truck for Golden Eagle Construction for 15 years, then worked as a shuttle driver for Nemacolin Woodlands Resort for 4 years before retiring.
He was a member of North Union VFW club and Lemont Sportsman's Club.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Ruby Gaines and Samuel Cunningham; and grandson, Billy Russell; and great-grandson, O'Ryan Murphy; and a brother, Charlie Cunningham.
The family would like to thank Jefferson Hospital and nurse Kelly for everything they did to make Bill as comfortable as possible in his final days.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, HOPWOOD, from 2 to 7 p.m., the time of the service, on Thursday, December 16, 2021, with Pastor Steve Davis officiating.
Interment will be private for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.