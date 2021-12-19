Lake Lynn
William Scott Lafferty, 65, died on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. He was born July 15, 1956, in Philadelphia, the son of the late William Frederick "Bing" Lafferty and Patricia "Patty" Null Lafferty.
Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Gayla Lafferty; daughter, Allaire Lafferty-Smith; two beloved grandsons, William Braedon Smith and Daniel Smith (Lindsay); three beloved great-grandsons, Ryan, Henry and Waylon Scott; siblings, Michael Lafferty (Jeanie), Terri Howell (James), Kevin Lafferty (Susan), Brian Lafferty (Renee), and Shawn Lafferty (Crystal); sister-in-law, Tina Shipp (Mike); and many loved nieces and nephews.
Scott was a retired union member of Plumber and Pipefitters Local 354, and recently retired from Code Enforcement Work.
He was a former volunteer Firefighter / EMT with Fairchance VFD, Uniontown VFD, and Hopwood VFD, and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m.
