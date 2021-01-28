Brownsville
William Scott Lint, 46, of Brownsville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 26, 2021, in the Jefferson Regional Medical Center, with his family at his side.
He was born May 16, 1974, in Uniontown, a son of Pamela J. Stiner Lint of Newboro and the late Arthur H. Lint.
He was also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Raymond Lint and Betty Lint Wilson, and maternal grandparents Harry and Helen June Stiner Sr.
Scott is survived by his son, Tanner Wible and wife Rachel of Brownsville; daughter Tristan Lint and fiance Randy Rhoads of Brownsville; his mother, Pamela Lint of Newboro; siblings Dessie Thomas and husband Rob, Rebecca Hovanec and husband Marty, and Charles Lint and wife Wendy; his stepsiblings, Jarrod Lint and Jessica McClelland, grandchildren Khloe and Tanner Wible; significant other Sue Harden; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, January 29, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem. A memorial service and dinner will be held immediately following the visitation at 6:30 p.m. and will be held at the Newboro Indians Club. All family and friends are invited to attend.
