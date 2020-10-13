Brownsville
William Sekula, 91, of Elizabeth and formerly of Brownsville, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020.
He was born June 9, 1929, in Braznell, to the late John and Mary Chapley Sekula.
He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict.
Bill was a retired employee of Fisher Body Works, General Motor Corporation.
He was predeceased by his wife, Agnes Chuey Sekula; brothers, Steve, George and John Sekula; sisters, Marie May and Helen Milcheck.
Bill is survived by a brother, James Sekula of Ohio; niece, Cheryl Milcheck McGrady and fiance Michael Timko of Brownsville; nephew, Paul Milcheck of San Francisco, Calif.; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Private funeral arrangements are under the care of the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, Brownsville. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
