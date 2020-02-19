Smock
William T. Guseman III, 53, of Smock, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, in his home. He was born in Connellsville August 19, 1966, a son of the late William T. Guseman II and Gloria Franks Guseman.
Bill graduated in 1984 from Uniontown High School. He worked for Pechin’s Grocery Store as a warehouse equipment operator. Bill enjoyed dirt track racing, NASCAR and football.
Left to cherish Bill’s memory are his sister, Tara Ingerson and her daughter, Sydney, both of Florida; a brother, James Allen Guseman and his children, Nicole Guseman, JimiAnne Hileman and William and James Guseman Jr., all of Uniontown; his long-term girlfriend, Sharon Hall of Smock; and many cousins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where the family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 20, followed by a service celebrating Bill’s life at 8 p.m. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
