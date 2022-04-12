Jefferson Township, Perryopolis
William T. Kelly, 55, of Jefferson Township, Perryopolis, passed away, Thursday March 24, 2022, in his residence.
He was born October 17, 1966, in Charleroi, son of William L. Kelly and Evonne McCrory Kelly.
Bill was a machinist for the Port Authority of Pittsburgh. He is survived by his brother, Brian Kelly and wife Christine of Jefferson Township; sister, Jacqueline Vivio and husband Derrick of Star Junction; and brother, Matthew Kelly and wife Jennifer of San Antonio, Tex.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted by the ELEY/MCCRORY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Fayette City.
