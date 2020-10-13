Hopwood
William ”Bill” Thomas Grimm, 90, formerly residing in Hopwood, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at the Uniontown Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, following a brief illness. He was born January 3, 1930, a son of John E. and Lorna Thorpe Grimm.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ermine A. Petrillo Grimm; brothers, James and Harry; sisters-in-law, Lorena, Shirley, Dolly and Karen Grimm.
Bill proudly served his country in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean Conflict. After returning home from war, he worked during the daytime as a bookkeeper for two well-known meat packaging companies; and as a lifelong lover of books and knowledge, he attended night classes at Waynesburg College, and proudly received an associate’s degree in accounting. Bill knew what it meant to work hard to provide for one’s family and he spent his life leading by example. He was later grandfathered into being designated as a licensed public accountant.
One of Bill’s biggest sources of pride was the founding of his accounting firm, William T. Grimm and Associates, PC in 1981. Bill was later joined in partnership by his daughter, Stacey Szewczyk and son-in-law, Al DuBois Jr. Bill retired in 2001 but continued to be an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Fairchance, a Gideon, a certified lay pastor, a competitive, and often feisty member of the men’s dart ball team, and later a partner in a nursing home ministry with his friend, Nan Chess.
With his wife by his side, Bill spent the majority of his young life being extremely involved with the youth ministry of the church and with Youth For Christ. On any given Sunday afternoon, you could easily find 15-20 teens at Bill and Ermine’s house, enjoying home-cooked meals and fellowship with one another. His love for his Lord was evident in everything he did and he felt it his mission to “walk the talk.”
Throughout his life, Bill was an avid baseball player in his youth and his love of the game continued well into his later life, playing in and coaching many leagues for church and local recreational teams. In later years, Bill could be found in the dugout or on the bleachers on the weekends, cheering on his grandchildren, rain or shine, during baseball and soccer games. These were some of his most cherished memories.
Left in his memory are his daughters, Renee L. DuBois and her husband Alfred E. DuBois Jr., Stacey E. Szewczyk and her husband John B. Szewczyk; his grandchildren, Jessica and David Keys, Joshua DuBois, John Szewczyk and fiancé Ashley Zieglar and Natalie Szewczyk; his great-grandchildren, Landon Michael DuBois and Abigail Renee Keys; his brothers, Charles F. Grimm, Paul E. Grimm and wife Grace; and many nieces and nephews.
Bill’s professional funeral services were private for the family and have been entrusted to the GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Fairchance. Interment will take place in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
Condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
