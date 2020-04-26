William Thomas Stiner

William Thomas "Red" Stiner, 65, of Lemont Furnace, passed April 24, 2020 at his home.
He was born on December 16, 1954, on Connellsville, a son of the late Helen (June) Keller and Harry Stiner Sr. of Filbert Heights.
He was a graduate of Brownsville High School class of 1973. Red was a coal miner and machinist at Gerome Manufacturing.
William was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law Marge Stiner; and great nephew Troy Stiner.
He is survived by his children Erica (Harry) Page, MaryBeth Stiner McBride, and Ryan Griffith. His girlfriend Juanita Mulder and ex-wife Rosemarie Stiner. Red is also survived by his brother, Harry (June) Stiner Jr.; sisters Pamela Lint and Penelope Newhouse; brother John (Monica) Stiner, grandchildren, Derrian, Haven, & Brynn Page, Rhiannon Pritts, Maurice and Rayden McBride, great-grandchildren, Leland Thomas & Envy King, along with several nieces and nephews.
Due to the current circumstances, services will be private and under the care of THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME. A memorial service will be held once gatherings are again permitted.
