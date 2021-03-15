Haydentown, Pa.
William "Bill" Trout, born July 18, 1960 in Uniontown, Pa. passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021.
He is survived by his loving fiance, Susan Arnold; step-children, Grant Arnold Jr. and fiance, Candice Glad of Jacksonville, N. C. and Jennifer Arnold and fiance, Hank Williams of Fairchance; grandchildren, Kody, Kyle and Kristopher Sanner of Fairchance, Kobe and Kiah Williams of Fairchance, and Blake Arnold of Uniontown; three very close friends, Scott Rankin, Lou Davis and Frank Wolf; several nieces and nephews; children, William Jr. and Matthew Trout; siblings, Tina Springer of Fairchance, Anita and Mark Appleby of Farmington, Jerry Trout of Connellsville, Sharon and Brian Swaney of Fairchance, and Kathy and Stan Sucheviets of Ohio.
Bill was greeted at the gates by his mother, Genevieve Trout.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Trout.
Bill will be missed dearly and loved by many.
The family will greet family and friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. A Time of Remembrance led by Melanie Lewellen will begin at 8 p.m. in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.