Dilliner
William W. Gardner Sr., 66, died Sunday, September 13, 2020. A gathering of his family and friends will be held from noon until 6 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020, in the Smithfield Rotary Hall. All are welcome to come and share their memories of William. Arrangements are in the care of the HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
