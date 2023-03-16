formerly of Uniontown
William W. McGill, 72, of Nashua, NH and formerly of Uniontown, died on Friday, March 10, 2023 in the St. Joseph Hospital, Nashua, NH with his loving wife by his side.
He was born November 10, 1950, in Connellsville, son of the late Joseph C. McGill, Jr. and Naomi Blair McGill.
Bill graduated from Laurel Highlands High School and then from Penn State University with a degree in Business Logistics. He was a Merchandising Manager for JCPenney Company for over 30 years before his retirement.
Bill was an eight-handicap golfer and also enjoyed sailing, snow and water skiing, hang gliding and fishing.
Bill is survived by his wife of 47 years, Marsha Burke McGill, the retired principal of the James Mastricola Upper Elementary School, Merrimack, N.H.; his brother, Blair McGill and wife Kathy of Morgantown, W.Va.; his in-laws, Mark and Karen Burke Bartlett of Naples, Fla.; Jay and Diane Burke Russell of Haw River, N.C.; and Raymond and Renee Burke of Uniontown. Bill is also survived by nine nieces and nephews and 11 great- nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown St. Uniontown, PA 15401, where friends will be received on Friday, March 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m..
A private family service celebrating Bill's life will be held on Saturday with Pastor Dan Guittap officiating. Interment will follow in Cochran Cemetery, Dawson, PA.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Bill's memory to the Stroke Rehabilitation Unit of St. Joseph Hospital, 172 Kingsley St., Nashua, NH 03061 or online at stjosephhospital.com/Ways to Give. Memories and condolences may also be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Face
book page.
