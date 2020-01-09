Uniontown
William Wallencheck, 91, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in Mount Macrina Manor.
He was born in Martin, on December 24, 1928, a son of Anthony Wallencheck and Anna Marinch Wallencheck. In addition to Bill’s parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Alfred Wallencheck and Charles Wallencheck; and three deceased sisters, Lillian Wallencheck, Soph Gvora and Jeannette Jesso.
Bill was a 1946 graduate of Masontown High School and then enlisted in the U.S. Army during World War II in the European Theatre of Operation.
He worked as a steelworker for Ryerson Steel Company of Cleveland, Ohio. Bill was a member of American Veterans (AMVETS) Post #103 of Hopwood, American Legion Post #51 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #8543. He enjoyed flea markets and raising race horses.
Left to cherish Bill’s memory are his wife Eldora “Ellie” Andrew Wallencheck; a son, John of Fairchance; a daughter, Jackie Workman and husband Alan of Lemont Furnace; three grandchildren, Chad Workman of North Ridgeville, Ohio, Brett Workman of Lemont Furnace and Kelsey Laughery and husband Derek of Uniontown; and a sister, June Slapnik of Willoughby, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. Family and friends will be received Saturday, January 11, in the Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 78 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA 15401 from 2 until 4 PM.
Donations in memory of Bill may be made to Amedysis Hospice, 20 Highland Park Drive, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
