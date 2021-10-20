Carmichaels
William Walter Harr, Jr., 87 of Carmichaels, died peacefully on Sunday, October 17, 2021 in the J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born April 24, 1934 in Castle Shannon, the son of the late William Walter and Helen Mezatis Harr, Sr.
Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. On Thursday, 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, in the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels, Pa.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the Greene Valley Presbyterian Church, 104 E. Greene Street, Carmichaels. Pastor P. Keith Larson will officiate.
Interment will follow at Greene County Memorial Park with military honors accorded by the Greene County Honor Guard and the United States Navy.
Valley Lodge No. 459 will conduct Masonic Services at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association, or to the American Heart Association in memory of William "Bill" Walter Harr, Jr.
