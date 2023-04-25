Waltersburg
William Watson “Bill” Harper, 80, of Waltersburg, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023, at his daughter, Lou Anne’s residence in Greensburg, with his loving family by his side.
He was born January 10, 1943 in Uniontown, son of the late Harry C. Harper and Harriet H. Harper.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances O. Harper; and great-granddaughter, Grace Ann Baker.
Bill was a 1961 graduate of North Union High School. Having been the youngest appointed Postmaster in the U.S. in 1962, he began his 45+ years of service at age 19 with the United States Postal Service, as the Postmaster of Waltersburg. Bill was a retiree and member of the Federal Postal Union and also a member of the Oddfellows. He was Protestant with no formal church membership, but attended Saint Therese de lisieux Roman Catholic Church with his late wife.
In addition to running the post office, Bill was an entrepreneur by nature who owned and operated Harper’s Country Store, a Mobil gas station, and several rental properties to service his community. His ultimate passion was people, and he knew all of his postal customers by first name and treated them like family, having held multiple community days at the Waltersburg Post Office to help bring people together.
From farm auctions and the Fayette County Fair, to the Perryopolis Flea Market, Bill enjoyed attending community events and seeing people he knew, and making new friends, whom he always made laugh and smile.
He also enjoyed stamp collecting, architecture, building / remodeling, landscaping, traveling, fine dining, music and spending time with his family (eating his wife’s cookies). He collected cars from Corvettes to Cadillacs, and attended auto shows frequently with his father, brothers and son.
Bill shared his heart and home with many beloved pets throughout his lifetime and never said no to helping a stray animal or any person in need.
Left to cherish Bill’s memory are his son, William W. Harper II (Patty) of Waltersburg; daughters, Lee Ann Baker RN (George) of Roaming Shores, Ohio and Lou Ann Demosky, Esquire (Lee) of Greensburg; grandchildren, Brianna Leatherman (Dan), George Baker III (Kristi), Kaylie Harper Moore, Appolonia Smolka (Anthony), Broc Baker, Lealaina Demosky and L. William Demosky ; great -grandchildren, Braedon, Lorelai, Gianna, Alyse and Sutton; brothers, Ronald Harper, James Harper and Robert Harper; sister, Janie Harper Crossland; and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Visitation will continue in the funeral home from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 27th, followed by a blessing service celebrating Bill’s life at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in B o w m a n - F l a t w o o d s Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
