Dilliner
William Wilson Gardner Sr., 66, of Dilliner, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, following a lengthy illness.
He was born in Uniontown April 29, 1954, and was a son of the late Albert F. and Quindora Loretta Adams Gardner. He had formerly worked constructing long-wall equipment for the local mines.
Surviving are three children, Scott Gardner and Shana Gardner, both of New Geneva, and Jessi Gardner of Masontown; 10 grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Also surviving is a sister, Heaven Namish; and a special friend and caregiver, Bobbie Keener.
He was predeceased by two sons, William "Dink" Gardner Jr. in 2006 and Brian "B.J." Gardner in 2013; a sister, Manila Newman; and two great-grandchildren, Gavin Wolfe and Tyler Murray.
A gathering of family and friends is being planned, and will be announced. Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion. Memories may be shared with the family at www.herod-rishel.com
