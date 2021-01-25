William Wilson

Markleysburg
William "Bill" Wilson, 86, of Markleysburg, completed his earthly journey and went home to be with his Lord Friday, January 22, 2021. He cherished every minute that he lived and left an impact on all he met along the way. According to Bill, his life "was like a dream come true". Words cannot express how much he will be missed.
Bill was born June 30, 1934, to the late Jesse and Ethel Wilson. Greeting him at Heaven's Gates is his loving wife of 66 years, Shirley Wilson. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Joy Rugg Tucker; sons-in-law, Jim Rugg and Bobbie Tucker; grandson, Jeremy Rugg; daughter-in-law, Lori Wilson; granddaughter, Amanda Wilson; sister-in-law, Janice Frazee; brother, Jesse Wilson; and sisters, Ruth Frazee and Doris Ann Humbert.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving family, two daughters, Diane (Gene) Humbert and Donna (Wesley) Dennis; son, William "Bill" Wilson II, all of Markleysburg; grandchildren, Tricia, Tennille, Tonya, Tasha, Paul "Sonny" III, Jason, Doug, Angela, Joshua, Joel and Janelle; 21 great-grandchildren; brother Gene (Pat) Wilson; sisters, Martha Frazee, Delores Thomas; and sister-in-law, Wilma Wilson; several nieces, nephews and many close friends.
Bill was a member of the Gospel Center Church, a charter member of the Markleysburg Volunteer Fire Department and was retired from E.W. Bowman Inc.
Friends will be received in DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 25 and Tuesday, January 26 from 10 until 11 a.m, the hour of service, in the Gospel Center Church in Markleysburg, with Pastor Martin Stewart officiating. Interment will be private.
Social distancing will be practiced and masks are mandatory in order to enter the building and must be worn your entire stay in the building, no exceptions.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.