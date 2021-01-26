Markleysburg
William "Bill" Wilson, 86, of Markleysburg, completed his earthly journey and went home to be with his Lord Friday, January 22, 2021.
Friends will be received in DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 25, and Tuesday, January 26, from 10 until 11 a.m, the hour of service, in the Gospel Center Church in Markleysburg, with Pastor Martin Stewart officiating. Interment will be private.
Social distancing will be practiced and masks are mandatory in order to enter the building and must be worn your entire stay in the building, no exceptions.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
