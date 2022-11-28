William Worthington Parshall II, 81 of Oaks, Pa. and Chestertown, Md. died on November 12th at home in Oaks, Pa.
Bill was born June 1, 1941 a son of the late William and Lillian Barrow Parshall in Pittsburgh.
After attending Hoosac School in Hoosick, NY and graduating from St. Paul’s School in Concord, NH., Bill graduated from Hobart and William Smith Colleges with a degree in Math and Psychology. While Bill was at Hobart he was a brother of the Sigma Phi Society.
Bill worked for Tasty Baking Company and retired as Director of Production in 1996 after 30 years.
As a member of St. James’ Episcopal Church in Collegeville, Pa., he spent many years on the Vestry serving at various times as treasurer and Rector’s Warden. When in Chestertown, Md. Bill attended Emmanuel Episcopal Church.
We have many things to thank Bill for: his love, commitment to family, generosity of time, talent and treasure, travel, skiing, love of nature, love and respect for boating, and the value Bill put on education which was exemplified by his service as a trustee for the Hoosac School for over 30 years.
Bill was preceded in death by Ann Gray V. Parshall, wife of 40 years; and William Parshall III, who died in infancy. He is survived by his wife Faith Conant Parshall; and daughters Lee Roberts (David) of St Inigoes, Md., and Ann Marble Tarburton (Andy) of York, Pa.; grandchildren, Todd, Madeline, Kylie and Abigail; a sister, Patricia (Norman) Berger; and his brother, David (Jane) Parshall.
A memorial service will be held at St. James’ Episcopal Church in Collegeville, Pa. on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 10 a.m.
Interment at the church cemetery immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your charity of choice in memory of William Parshall.
