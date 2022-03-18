Uniontown
William "Bill" Zack Jr., 68, passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Uniontown.
He was born September 18, 1953, son of Christina DeShantz and William Zack Sr., both of whom preceded him in death.
Bill was a 1971 graduate of Uniontown High School, and a 1975 graduate of California University of Pennsylvania, with a bachelor's degree in Psychology.
He enjoyed years of success as the business owner of Beer Central, and later in his career worked at Auto Land Hyundai.
In retirement, Bill enjoyed serving as Judge of Elections in his voting district, volunteering annually at the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix, and serving on his high school class reunion committee, Fayette County Crime Stoppers, and the Fayette County New Deal Democrats.
He is survived by his wife, Ginger Jobes Zack; children, Michael and Jessica Zack; siblings, Christina Zack and Russell (Tammy) Zack; and his beloved cats, Buffy and Daisy.
Bill chose to donate his body to science, so a memorial to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of donations to his family, they encourage you to donate to one of the following organizations Bill was passionate about: Fayette County Crime Stoppers, Fayette Friends of Animals, or the Autism Society of Pittsburgh.
Announcement by the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
