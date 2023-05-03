Uniontown
William “Bugo” Zsiros, 85, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, May 1, 2023.
Preceding him in death were his parents, William and Kathryn Kaydo Zsiros of Shamrock.
Surviving are his wife, Mary (Martin) Zsiros; sons, Damien (Mary Beth), Colman (Jayme); grandchildren, Mathew, Nathan and Emma; siblings, Julia Anderson, Stephanie Denney, Mary Ann Zsiros, Marilyn Zsiros, Bernard Zsiros, Lee Zsiros; his cousin, Eugene Zsiros; and brother-in-law, William Martin.
After graduating from Uniontown Area High School, William served proudly in the United States Marine Corps.
In 1973, he established Allied Insulation and General Contractors and for 35 years built and insulated homes throughout southwestern Pennsylvania.
William will be remembered as a soft spoken, kind, and generous man willing to help anyone in need.
Special thanks to family and friends for their kind words, offerings and prayers.
There will be no public visitation. Interment at Lafayette Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
