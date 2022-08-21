Brownsville
Willibe “Jr.” D. Brooks, Jr., 79, of Brownsville, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022. He was born September 2, 1942, to the late Willibe Brooks Sr. of Cleveland, Ohio and the late Marie Martin Brooks of Brownsville.
Willibe was a proud native of Brownsville. He grew up in the Newtown Patch. He gained notoriety as star student athlete, lettering in track & field, basketball, and football. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the Army. He joined the special forces and served as a paratrooper in the Vietnam War. After returning from overseas, he worked and retired with U.S.S. Steel.
A beloved member of his community, Willibe was a man known for bringing people together with his kindness, leadership, sense of humor, and his genuine and loving personality.
In addition to his parents, Willibe was preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Ann Brooks and Gary “Fatman” Brooks.
He is survived by his children, Joy Henry, Kristeena Brooks, Krystal Brooks, William D. Davis, Willibe Brooks III, Micheal Brooks, Stephanie Brooks, Braylon Brooks, and Brody Brooks; siblings, Russel Brooks and Ella Black.
Funeral arrangements will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., the hour of service, Sunday, August 21, in the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Cards and condolences may be submitted via www.lantzfh.com.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.