Uniontown
Willie C. Young III, of Alexandria, Virginia, formerly of Uniontown, was called by our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, April 21, 2022.
He was born January 4, 1968, to the late Gladys Sheila Rain and Willie C. Young, Jr.
Will graduated from Uniontown Senior High School in 1985, and immediately entered the United States Military, serving our country as a United States Army Ranger of the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne). In addition to his many missions, he proudly took on the responsibility and honor to guard the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arlington National Cemetery.
He was raised by an amazing woman whom he loved dearly. He was a compassionate and devoted husband, and a stern but loving father to his sons that will always consider him as their "Superman".
Will loved being around his family and close friends while having good conversations, watching sports, and smoking a cigar.
He will always be in the hearts and spirits of his loving wife of almost 15 years, Jodie Lockette Young; his two sons: Dominique Daunte Young and Willie C. Young, IV; his brother, Derrick Vincent Young; grandchildren: JaVonte, Iy'Zarah, Dominique, and Domani; daughter-in-law, LaToya; and a host of family members, and friends. Will touched the hearts of many.
Friends will be received at the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 28th. The funeral service will immediately follow.
Floral tributes and condolences may be submitted thru www.lantzfh.com.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
