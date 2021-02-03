Chestnut Ridge
Willie Lee Smith, 92, of Chestnut Ridge, died January 25, 2021, at the Laurel Ridge Center in Uniontown. He was born August 9, 1939, in Winterville, North Carolina, to the late James Allen Cobbs and the late Macie Bell Payton Hardy. He was later raised by his adopted parents, the late Willie L. Smith and the late Corine Smith.
Willie was a tractor trailer driver and drove coast to coast. He was also a local van driver for disabled veterans and transported them to and from doctor's visits. Prior to declining health, Willie served as deacon at First Baptist Church in Smock, served as Sunday school teacher and superintendent, and was a member of the deacon and trustee boards.
Willie was fondly called Smitty and Pap by his loved ones and friends. He was a dedicated singer with the Second Chance Group VA and the African American Male Gospel Choir, both of Pittsburgh.
Willie leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 19 years, Patricia Byrd Smith; children, Debra Smith Williams, Warren Daniels, Kenneth Smith, Pierre Smith, David Smith, all of Greenville, N.C., Gary (Octavia) Smith of Birmingham, Ala.; stepdaughter, Joetta Byrd (Ronnie) Griffin of Washington, D.C.; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Maxine Hardy-Delauder and Samuel Hardy, both of Washington, D.C.; other relatives and fiends.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Genesis Laurel Ridge, Dr. Sean Conley, Dr. Richard Cook, Dr. Erica Hoffman, and OSPTA for their care and kindness.
Professional services are in the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, where friends will be received for a walk-thru visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. February 5. A private funeral service will be held Saturday, February 6 with Pastor Cynthia Hackett eulogizing. Interment will immediately follow in Thomas Cemetery in Hopwood.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted thru www.lantzhf.com.
Masks are required.
