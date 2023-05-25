Rowes Run
Willis E. "Buddy" Higbee, 70, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in the WVU Hospital, with his family by his side. He was born November 21, 1952, in Rowes Run, a son of the late Willis C. and Ruth E. Patterson Higbee.
Buddy enjoyed fishing and going to car shows. He had a heart of gold and would give the shirt off his back.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Riggin; and brother, Dale Higbee.
He is survived by his sister, Ruth (Gary) Crowe; nieces, Ruth Ann (John) Choban, Kim (Stan) Bizik, Barbie Crowe, and Marlena (Lloy) Baer; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; and his partner, Theresa McNair.
Friends and family will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 25, in the NOVAK-MELENYZER FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA 15417, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 26, with Pastor Andy Miles officiating. Doors will open at 9 a.m. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.novakfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.