Willis Elvin Conaway entered this world Sunday, July 10, 1949, in New Salem, weighing over 10 lbs. A son of the late Willis and Manie Conaway, he weighed more at birth than he did when he went to the U.S. Air Force, where he was a jet mechanic. His wife of 51 years, Sandra Lee Myers Conaway, described the years they spent stationed in Germany as some of the best of their marriage; they got to explore Europe and welcome their first and favorite daughter, Melissa Conaway (she was the only one that was planned and wanted). All three of his daughters followed in their father's footsteps and served in the military.
Willis worked hard as a farmer, machinist and started his own business, Webster Machining. His daughters, Wendy Sawvell and Andrea Conaway had the privilege of working for their father. Well, they would say they "endured" working for their father. Wendy quit at least three times.
He is survived by two grandsons, Zander and Xavier Sawvell. He loved them almost as much as he loved scrapping metal, going to auctions, and hoarding his auction purchases.
His niece and nephews, Selena and James Lamar Williams, and Wesley Mariao spent a lot of time at the Conaway house growing up. James was Uncle Willis' little shadow; he even had to dress like his Uncle Willis.
Wally Sawvell, the family goofball, was an expert at making his father-in-law laugh with his inappropriate humor.
As an enthusiastic card player cheating drove him crazy; his wife, Sandra was incapable of play cards without cheating, and she was a professional at driving him crazy. Ironically, his grandson, Zander is obsessed with playing cards and always has a deck in his back pocket. Sadly, his illness kept him from ever playing cards with his grandsons and took his life Sunday, February 28, 2021.
Willis is also survived by four sisters, Martha Rice, Mary Lou Thomas, Shirley Prinkey and Irene Meihl; and numerous nephews and nieces.
The family is accepting donations to pay for this exceptionally long obituary written by his wonderful daughter, Melissa.
All services will be private for the family and all arrangements by DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington.
