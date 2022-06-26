Fairchance, Pa.
Wilma Delores Stafford, 88, of Fairchance, passed away with her loving family by her side on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
She was born in Uniontown, Pa., on November 18, 1933, the daughter of John McIntyre and Nettie Cunningham McIntyre.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Donald Stafford; son, Gregory Haines; sisters and brothers: Gwen Chase, Eleanor Marks, Doris Haragos and Donald "Bud" McIntyre; son-in-law, Frank Mutnansky; and grandchildren: Angelica Stoneking, Terry Boyd and Amanda Piwowar.
She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Surviving are her loving children, Candy Mutnansky, Kevin Haines and wife Belinda, and Kim Piwowar and Dave; grandchildren: Donald "Donnie" Stoneking, Chris Piwowar Jr. and wife Emily, Tiffany Haines and Rob, Frank Mutnansky Jr. and Nicole and Kevin Haines Jr. and Chasity; special nephew, Roger Jones and wife Saunie; and many loving great-grandchildren: Christopher, Braydon, Emily, Leilah, Lilly, Landon, Gracie, Blake, Jenna, Raelynn, Ellie and Caitlyn.
The family will receive friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, and until 11 a.m., the hour of service, on Monday, June 27, 2022, with Pastor Ken Walls officiating.
Interment will follow in Mount Saint Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
A special thank you is extended to Amedisys Hospice Team of Uniontown for the loving care given to Wilma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.