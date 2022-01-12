Smithfield
Wilma Gail Reese, 90, of Rubles Mill, Smithfield, passed away Sunday morning, January 9, 2022.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 72 years, H. Wayne Reese.
Nana was a lifelong devoted Christian, and from heaven she will be watching over her four beloved grandchildren, Lily Emily, age 15, Vivien Rose, age 14, Reese Patrick, age 9, and Evelyn Belle, age 7, as well as their parents, her devoted, Dr. Linda Lu Kosal and spouse Troy Patrick Kosal, of Washington, Mich.
In Smithfield, Wilma is survived by her nephews, Fred Chipps, Jeffrey Miller, and goddaughter, Crystal Cieszynski Eicher.
Wayne and Wilma continue to operate Reese's Store, in Rubles Mill, and have been in business together for 73 years.
Wilma is a 1949 graduate and Valedictorian, of Georges Township High School.
The newlyweds owned a dairy bar / ice cream shop in Fairchance, before moving to Rubles Mill, to begin a general store business.
Wilma was a gifted vocalist and sang with Baptist churches in a ladies trio for many decades. Wilma also enjoyed teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible school. Wilma's walk with the Lord was lifelong and her most treasured asset.
Wilma was predeceased by her parents, Samuel Miller and Anna Viola Swaney Miller; and siblings, Grace Miller Chipps and Fred "Dee" Chipps, Archie Miller and Ora Mae Fields Miller, and Ada Miller Willey and Leonard Willey.
We join you to celebrate her life this weekend with visitation at the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from Noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and from 12 to 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, 2022.
The Funeral Service will begin at 1 p.m. with Rev. John Kelley officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
Those attending the services are invited to the funeral brunch from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Fairchance Fire Hall.
Memorial contributions may be made to Operation Christmas Child, Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
