Uniontown
Wilma Grace Anderson, 91, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022, in the comfort of her home, with her loving family at her side. She was one of nine children born July 9, 1930, in Dickerson Run Hill at the family home place, a daughter of the late John Frederick Mundorff and Wilma Grace Durbin Mundorff.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Welday Raymond Anderson; four brothers, Franklin Mundorff, John F. Mundorff, Lawrence Mundorff and Donald Mundorff; three sisters, Helen Marie Bigam, and infant twin sisters Alice and Mary Mundorff; infant daughter, Mary Ann Anderson; one nephew, John Kimmel; and one niece, Debi Crosby.
After high school, Wilma met Welday Raymond Anderson, who had just returned from World War II. They married and started a family. She stayed home to raise her four wonderful children. Her husband rejoined the Army to serve his country during the Korean War and Vietnam War. She devoted her life to keeping her family together so she traveled with her children and her husband to Germany, Philippines, Japan, Massachusetts, Georgia and Virginia. Wilma was fiercely devoted and loyal to her siblings. She loved bowling, playing pinochle and golf. Wilma loved to travel, she had traveled to Egypt, Greece, Israel, Italy, Turkey, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. She loved to travel to Las Vegas, Nev., and Atlantic City, N.J., to visit casinos.
Left to cherish the memory of Wilma are her son, Robert (B.A.) R. Anderson of Uniontown; three daughters, Linda Bowersox and husband Thomas of Hopwood, Dawna Anderson of Uniontown, Kathleen Fox and husband Roger of Celebration, Fla.; one beloved sister, Roberta Lee Mundorff of Connellsville; two granddaughters, Tammy Burroughs and husband Jim of Bellevue, Nebr., and Rebecca Haines and husband Jim of Davenport, Fla.; four grandsons, William Bowersox and wife Jamie of Greenwood, Ind., James Fox of Orlando, Fla., Erik Fox and wife Cristal of Clarksburg, Md., Robert Anderson Jr. and wife Amy of Harrisburg; seven great grandchildren, Phillip Burroughs, Jacob Burroughs, Madilynn Rose Haines, James Edward Haines, Gabriel Hudock, Adam Anderson and Mateo Fox; many nieces and nephews who were dear to her heart, Joyce Cavanaugh, Barb Smith and husband Dan, Bill Strickler and wife Donna, Loa Charmayne Ballis, Carol Allis, Rosemary Darrell and husband Terry, Lee Kimmel, Gretchen Mundorff and husband Don Heckathorne, Jennifer Mundorff and husband Tony Surratt, Coleen Robinson and husband Darrel, Karen Robbins and husband Jim; Wilma's four precious friends, who the family would like to thank for the gift of their long-term companionship and friendship, Shirley Mitchell, Lorain Poremba, Randy Williams and David Mansberry. Wilma loved being a grandma to her granddogs, especially her beloved Tater Tot.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of a service, Thursday, February 10, with Pastor Mike Lyons officiating. Interment will follow at Chalk Hill Cemetery.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the Primary Care Physicians and all of the hospice team. The family is so grateful for the care and compassion shown to Wilma. The family would also like to give a special thank you to Heather, Lindsay and Breanna from Amedisys Hospice; they will never forget the many kindnesses shown to Wilma and her family.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.