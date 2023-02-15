Wilma Helen Thomas

Lemont Furnace
Wilma Helen “Hetty” Thomas, 94, of Lemont Furnace, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, Saturday, February 11, 2023, in WVU Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m., the hour of service, Thursday, February 16, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
The complete obituary can be found at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com, or on the funeral home’s Facebook page, @burhanscrouse.
