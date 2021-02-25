Keisterville
Wilma Jean Brant Rodeheaver, 88, of Keisterville, went home to be with her Lord Tuesday, February 23, 2021. She was born December 27, 1932, in Kingston, a daughter of the late Oliver and Lula Thiel Brant.
Wilma was a member of the Keisterville Union Church, and served as Sunday school superintendent and elder. She was also a member of the Keisterville Ladies Auxiliary and an active Cub Scout leader. She enjoyed bowling and traveling with the Prime Timers of the New Salem First Christian Church.
Along with her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Homer C. Rodeheaver; son-in-law Thomas C. Henson; brother William Brant and wife Salina; sisters Doris Newman and husband Samuel, and Jane Yonkey and husband Ronald; stepbrother Charles Zimmerman and wife Della.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Terry L. Rodeheaver and his children, Terry L. II, Justin and Kayla; his daughter, Joyce White and husband David and their son, Tanner White; daughter Lana Henson and her sons, Thomas and Sean Henson; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 26, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 27, with her nephew, Pastor Kenneth Walls officiating. Interment to follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
A special thank you to the 2nd Floor East Nursing staff of Uniontown Hospital for the loving care of mom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.