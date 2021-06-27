formerly of Uniontown
Wilma Jean Hackney, 74, of Bradenton, Fla., passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family, after a valiant battle against cancer.
Wilma was born March 26, 1947, in Uniontown, to the late Palmer and Elizabeth Wilson. She was a retired registered nurse who loved helping others and baking delicious treats. She also loved rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Bucs.
Left to cherish Wilma's memory are her husband of 54 years, Charles L. Hackney; her four children, Jeffrey (Lisa) Hackney of Brownsville, Brian (Stacy) Hackney of Grindstone, Jason (Teresa) Hackney of Palmetto, Fla. and Beth (Derek) Cintron of Miami Lakes, Fla.; eight grandchildren; and her four sisters, Eleanor (Harry) Burnside, Nancy (Rich) Franks, Flo (Bryant) Personeus and Deborah (Ed) Stanish.
At Wilma's request, no services will be held but a future Celebration of Life will be announced. BROWN & SONS FUNEAL HOMES & CREMATORY 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Please consider a donation to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Tidewell Hospice, Inc., 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.
