Dawson
Wilma June McClanahan Phillips Ansell, 85, of Dawson, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Harmon House, Mt. Pleasant.
Born June 16, 1936, in Perryopolis, she was a daughter of the late John and Elsie Baine McClanahan.
A lifelong resident of Dawson, Mrs. Ansell was a very dedicated member of the Perryopolis First Christian Church where she was a Sunday school teacher for over 40 years. June was retired from Frazier School District, where she worked in the cafeteria serving many students over the years. She also enjoyed reading, gardening, crocheting, macrame, and most importantly, spending time with her grandchildren who were her life.
She is survived by two sons and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Cindy Phillips of Dawson, John and Vicky Phillips of Dawson; stepchildren, Donna Sundin, David and Tami Ansell of Dawson, Judy and Bob Keefer of Dawson; grandchildren Greg and Kim Phillips, Dawn and Jason McCoy, Shalyn and Bill Hardy, Tyler and Roseanna Phillips; great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Kaden, Aiden, Connor, Jensen, Trevor and Cordelia.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald J. Phillips; second husband, Kenneth Ansell; daughter, Linda Marie Phillips; and a sister, Mabel Dorsey.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations LLC, with the Rev. Melissa Snyder of Perryopolis First Christian Church officiating. Interment will take place in Mt. Washington Cemetery.
In accordance with state mandates, social distancing must be maintained. Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com
