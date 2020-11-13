Point Marion
Wilma L. Mason Harper, 84, of Point Marion, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, in the home of her son, where she had been residing for the past several months. Born in Davison Mine, Springhill Township November 11, 1935, she was a daughter of the late William and Ethel Thomas Mason.
A graduate of the former Point Marion High School, Wilma retired as the head dietitian after nearly 40 years with the San Francisco General Hospital. After returning to Fayette County, she attended the Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Fairchance.
She is survived by her son, Max Mason and wife Darla of Point Marion; two daughters and their husbands, Sherry and Archie West of Fairchance, and Diane and Patrick Patterson of Atlanta, Ga.; eight grandchildren, Maggie Mason, Archie West III, Justus Williams, Stevelan Harper, Jenelle Madison, Eddie Harper, Issac Mason, Shannon Downing and their families; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Friends were received in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, November 12. Visitation continues from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Friday, November 13, with Pastor Marvin Harris officiating. CDC recommendations will be observed.
