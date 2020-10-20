Vanderbilt
Wilma M. Sproul Burd, 89, of Vanderbilt, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 in Harago's Personal Care Home. She was born May 31, 1931, in Ohiopyle, a daughter of the late Thomas O. Sproul and Marea Show Sproul.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Glenn Burd; and second husband Paul Burd; her son, Stephan Burd; and several brothers and sisters.
Surviving are her two sons, Timothy Burd (Jan) of Elizabethtown and Barry K. Burd (Arleen) of Dunbar; brothers James Sproul (Kay) and David Sproul (Kay), all of Tempi, Ariz.; sister Loretta Conn of Ohio; and special friend Frank Guth.
Wilma attended Dunbar Baptist Church.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, and until 11 a.m., the time of the service, Wednesday, October 21, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, with Pastor Robert Wrachford officiating the service. Interment will follow in Irwin Cemetery, Ohiopyle.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
