Uniontown
Wilma Zoretic Milosevich, 80, of Uniontown, died at home on Saturday, August 13, 2022.
She was born on September 21, 1942 in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Phillip and Rose Marcus Zoretic. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband Gruja G. "Grover" Milosevich, her sister-in-law Patricia Zoretic and a cousin Susan Ashton.
Surviving is a brother Phillip Zoretic of Verona, VA, a brother-in-law, Djelosh "Gerry" Milosevich of Oliver, and her cousin Martin (Naomi) Marcus of McConnellsburg.
Wilma was a member of Saint George Serbian Orthodox Church, Carmichaels, the Circle of Serbian Sisters and the Serb National Federation Lodge #53 of Masontown.
In honoring her wishes, there will be no public visitation.
On Tuesday August 16 the family will receive friends at Saint George Serbian Orthodox Church, Carmichaels, Pa. from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. when the Funeral Service will be held by the Very Reverend Sasa Nedic and the Very Reverend Dr. Rodney Torbic as celebrants.
Interment will follow at Saint George Serbian Orthodox Cemetery, Carmichaels. Arrangements are under the direction of STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Ave., Ext., Uniontown, Pa.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
