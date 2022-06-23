Wilnetta Ann Lane Porter

Verona
Wilnetta "Willie" Ann Lane Porter, 78, of Verona, passed away peacefully at Seneca Place, on Saturday, May 7, 2022 after a two-decade battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
She was the daughter of the late George H. and Dorothy E. Minor of Uniontown.
She was preceded in death by her parents and older brother, George H. Minor Jr.
Willie was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth A. Lane Sr. and Raymond M. Porter Jr.; and loving mother of Lisa, Kenneth, and Jennifer Lane.
Mrs. Porter was a graduate of Carlow University, Pittsburgh. While she held many job titles and positions over the years, she was most recently employed as supervisor by Warner Cable in Pittsburgh until her early retirement.
She was known for her quick wit. Willie could make almost everyone laugh uncontrollably.
A faithful member of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in the Hill District, Willie served as a Trustee, Sunday School Teacher, Youth Department Leader, and Deaconess. She was known as a Prayer Warrior.
Willie leaves to cherish her memory her children: Lisa V. Lane, Pittsburgh; Kenneth A. (Paula) Lane Jr., New Kensington; Jennifer D. Lane, Dallas, Ga.; sister, Gloria (Aaron) Walton, Cheyney, Pa. and Lakewood Ranch, Fla.; grandchildren, Mel. D. Reid, Noah Lane, Alayna Hardy, and other relatives and friends.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 24th at the Ebenezer Baptist Church, 2001 Wylie Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Ebenezer Baptist Church.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through lantzfh.com.
